Man charged with driving under the influence of drugs in I-195 crash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a crash on I-195 in Richmond early Monday.
Police say a vehicle driven by Francis E. Dalton, 34, was traveling north when he struck another vehicle in the rear. The vehicle he struck then hit a wall and overturned.
Dalton continued northbound near the Broad Street exit and was then located by a state police trooper with extensive damage to his vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Dalton was not injured.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.