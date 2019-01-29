Juvenile taken to hospital with gunshot wound; police investigating

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.
Police said they were called to the 2600 block of Kingsland Road around 9:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile with a minor gunshot wound.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital with his family for treatment.
Police said they are speaking with everyone that was present at the time of the incident.
Officials said this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community.
