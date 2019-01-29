Job hunting? Tuesday is the day to look

(WWBT) - If one of your New Year’s resolutions is landing a new job, January is one of the busiest times of the year for people on the job hunt.
There are several websites and apps that can help land you your best job yet.
SmartRecruiters runs recruitment software for big companies, and it collected data on more than 270,000 hires over the past two years.
The data shows most new jobs are posted earlier in the week, with the heaviest concentration of new job listings coming on Tuesdays.
That’s also the day of the week with the most job applications, and the day when most hiring decisions are made.
Data shows that 11 a.m. is the most common time of day for new job listings, with 2 p.m. being the peak time for people sending in applications.
Be sure to set up job alerts for your field on sites like Monster, LinkedIn, Glassdoor and CareerBuilder.
If you do get an interview, try to schedule it for the morning, if you can.
A Harvard business school study showed interviewers tend to rate candidates more harshly in the afternoon, compared to interviews they’d done in the morning
