High school friend of Lousiana murder suspect left with questions

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - 21-year old Dakota Theriot sent shockwaves around the country after he allegedly killed five people, including his own parents - but the impact of the crime hit one Richmond County man especially hard.
Cory Flannery says he was friends with Dakota Theriot since seventh grade, and now he’s left questioning how his former best friend could be capable of the crimes he’s accused of.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me. I still can’t even process it," Flannery said.
He says even though the two hadn’t spoken in two years, it still hit him hard when his mother broke the news to him on Sunday.
“She was like ‘Dakota got arrested', I said ‘Arrested? For what?’ She said ‘He killed five people, Cory.’…I immediately got goosebumps all over my whole body," he said.
Flannery says he first met Theriot in seventh grade and describes him as a “class clown” and “always goofing around, always hanging out with the girls.”
The two would play basketball, skateboard or just walk and talk through the woods.
Unfortunately, the teen he describes is a far cry from the man now accused of committing heinous acts over a thousand miles away in Louisiana.
Flannery said that he knows that Theriot may have had attitude problems in the past, but after this weekend, he is left with nothing but questions about the friend he used to know.
“We could sit down and talk...We can get into each other’s minds and just understand...I never saw any of this happening,” he said.
Flannery hasn’t yet spoken to Theriot’s family here in Warsaw – but he is planning to visit Theriot in jail on Friday.
Theriot is scheduled to make his first court appearance that same day at the Richmond County General District Court.
