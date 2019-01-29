Forecast: Rain to snow Tuesday evening, then very cold

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tuesday starts dry and mild but turns much colder with rain changing to snow this evening.
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain changing to snow this evening as an arctic front arrives late in the day. Rain arrives late in the afternoon, changing to a brief period of snow in the evening. Could pick up a slushy dusting to 1/2″ in Richmond. 1-2 inches of snow is the HIGH END POTENTIAL which may cause slippery roads. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s (Precipitation Chance: 90%)
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for potential icy or slippery roads for the morning commute. Partly sunny, breezy and SHARPLY colder. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for a bitterly cold day. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low teens, highs in the mid and upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold with a chance for afternoon light snow. Lows in the mid teens, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. Slight shower chance
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. A few showers possible
