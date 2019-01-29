Forecast: Rain to snow Tuesday evening, then very cold

TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain changing to snow this evening as an arctic front arrives late in the day. Rain arrives late in the afternoon, changing to a brief period of snow in the evening. Could pick up a slushy dusting to 1/2″ in Richmond. 1-2 inches of snow is the HIGH END POTENTIAL which may cause slippery roads. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s (Precipitation Chance: 90%)