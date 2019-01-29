First Alert Weather Days: Rain to snow Tuesday evening

Followed by a brief Arctic Blast

Forecast: Rain to snow ahead of Arctic blast
By Jim Duncan, Megan Wise, Nick Russo, and Andrew Freiden | January 25, 2019 at 4:42 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 5:13 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A brief period of snow Tuesday evening will usher in much colder temperatures by Wednesday and especially for Thursday.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are each First Alert Weather Days for potential impacts to everyone’s daily routine. A major system is not expected, but snow Tuesday evening, potential slippery roads Wednesday morning, and frigid cold on Thursday will all warrant special attention in the forecast.

Tuesday starts out warm, but it gets much colder in the evening with rain changing to snow.

Here’s our timeline for Tuesday:

4-6pm : Rain, with temperatures in the upper 40s.

6-8pm: Upper 30s, rain changes to snow

10-11pm Snow stops and we’ll dip below freezing.

Rain arrives between 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
Rain quickly changes to snow between 7 to 8 p.m.
NOTE: With wet (and above freezing) pavement, some of the snow is going to melt on contact. We think wet roads and slush/snow covered roads could freeze up tomorrow night, meaning school delays are a POSSIBILITY on Wednesday Morning.

Our forecast: A Slushy Dusting to 1/2″ (HIGH END is 1-2″ but not likely) which may cause slippery roads Tuesday night as temperatures drop below freezing. Most locations should see less than 1 inch of snow. Roads will be above freezing after Monday’s high in the 40s and Tuesday’s high in the 50s, so the initial burst of snow will likely melt. But a minimal accumulation of snow and maybe even some slush could stay on the roads.

Total snowfall around 1 inch is expected across central Virginia. A few spots could push toward 2 inches.
The snow will end by midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but a few slick spots on roads may stick around into Wednesday morning, as we dip into the mid 20s

No snow will fall from the sky Wednesday morning but there may be a few slippery spots with cold temperatures and leftover slush on roads.
It will then turn sharply colder on Thursday with high temperatures stuck in the mid 20s Thursday afternoon.

You will want to dress warmly and protect your pets on Thursday with some of the coldest temperatures of the winter so far.

