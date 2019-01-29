First Alert Weather Days: Rain to snow Tuesday evening

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A brief period of snow Tuesday evening will usher in much colder temperatures by Wednesday and especially for Thursday.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are each First Alert Weather Days for potential impacts to everyone’s daily routine. A major system is not expected, but snow Tuesday evening, potential slippery roads Wednesday morning, and frigid cold on Thursday will all warrant special attention in the forecast.
Tuesday starts out warm, but it gets much colder in the evening with rain changing to snow.
Here’s our timeline for Tuesday:
NOTE: With wet (and above freezing) pavement, some of the snow is going to melt on contact. We think wet roads and slush/snow covered roads could freeze up tomorrow night, meaning school delays are a POSSIBILITY on Wednesday Morning.
Our forecast: A Slushy Dusting to 1/2″ (HIGH END is 1-2″ but not likely) which may cause slippery roads Tuesday night as temperatures drop below freezing. Most locations should see less than 1 inch of snow. Roads will be above freezing after Monday’s high in the 40s and Tuesday’s high in the 50s, so the initial burst of snow will likely melt. But a minimal accumulation of snow and maybe even some slush could stay on the roads.
The snow will end by midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but a few slick spots on roads may stick around into Wednesday morning, as we dip into the mid 20s
It will then turn sharply colder on Thursday with high temperatures stuck in the mid 20s Thursday afternoon.
You will want to dress warmly and protect your pets on Thursday with some of the coldest temperatures of the winter so far.
