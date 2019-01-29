First Alert Weather Days: Rain to snow Tuesday evening

Our forecast: A Slushy Dusting to 1/2″ (HIGH END is 1-2″ but not likely) which may cause slippery roads Tuesday night as temperatures drop below freezing. Most locations should see less than 1 inch of snow. Roads will be above freezing after Monday’s high in the 40s and Tuesday’s high in the 50s, so the initial burst of snow will likely melt. But a minimal accumulation of snow and maybe even some slush could stay on the roads.