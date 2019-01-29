Family claims they noticed several red flags ahead of tragic shooting

(WAFB) - It’s still hard for many to wrap their minds around what happened after a lone gunman allegedly reigned down literal hell on two parishes over the weekend. Dakota Theriot is accused of killing five people. Among the victims are his own parents and girlfriend, Summer Ernest. Those who knew Theriot when he lived in Virginia call his arrest shocking and say what he’s accused of just does not fit.
“He had a goofy personality, just a nice person and funny,” said Ashley Harley, one of his former classmates.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me. I still can’t even process it,” Coreny Flannery, his former best friend added.
His former classmates remember him as a class clown and someone always at the center of attention, but they say the attention this brutal attack has brought is still unbelievable.
“Me and him were always goofing around and just hanging out with the girls, you know,” said Flannery.
“I never would have seen him doing something like this,” said Harley. “The person in the mugshot, you can tell something is off and that he’s not who he was.”
While it’s still unclear exactly what may have motivated Theriot to allegedly launch into this heinous shooting spree, his girlfriend’s family members say they knew from the moment they met him things would not end well.
“I met him once and I knew when I walked in that he wasn’t for my granddaughter,” said Evelyn Sing.
Summer’s grandmother tells WAFB she was deeply concerned about the budding relationship between her granddaughter and Theriot, but felt powerless to try to stand in the way of the young couple.
“He’s been in trouble with drugs. He didn’t have a car or a job,” she added. “I told her, 'Summer, baby, you want to go up the ladder, not down, baby,’ but I didn’t say anymore because MawMaw didn’t want to be negative and sometimes you push them further like that into their arms.”
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office tells WAFB they have never responded to a call at the Theriot home prior to Saturday’s attack, but that the 21-year-old did have previous drug possession charges in the parish.
“She thought she could save him and she could help him, but it went the other way around,” said Sing.
While it’s unfortunately too late for this vibrant young woman, Summer’s mother, Rhonda Champagne, hopes others will learn from this tragic shooting and step in before anyone they love is taken in such a senseless way.
“Even though I love my children, God loved them more and I hope and pray that lives are changed and that my children did not die in vain,” said Champagne.
Theriot is currently being held in Richmond County, Virginia. He is set to go before a judge Friday, Feb. 1 for an extradition hearing.
