Endangered missing child alert for 2-year-old Charlottesville boy canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an endangered missing child alert for a toddler has been canceled.
Police told WCAV, the family has made contact with the mother, Casey Carter, and Daniel Burnett, 2, and they have no more concerns about their well-being.
The mother and child are no longer considered missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charlottesville police at (434) 970-3280.
Virginia State Police said the situation did not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert.
