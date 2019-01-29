Endangered missing child alert for 2-year-old Charlottesville boy canceled

Daniel Burnett, right, is believed to be in danger after being taken by his mother, Casey Carter, left.
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 29, 2019 at 2:18 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 5:47 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an endangered missing child alert for a toddler has been canceled.

Police told WCAV, the family has made contact with the mother, Casey Carter, and Daniel Burnett, 2, and they have no more concerns about their well-being.

The mother and child are no longer considered missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlottesville police at (434) 970-3280.

Virginia State Police said the situation did not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert.

