’Don’t forget your neighbor:’ Help continues for federal employees

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -As the 35 day government shutdown ended, a Richmond organization is continuing to help federal employees impacted by not receiving paychecks.
“We totally cater to the furloughed federal employees where they come and get food, cleaning products, we have pampers here as well," said Ricky Johnson, founder of the Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation.
Since the shutdown began and ended, the organization has provided more than 15,000 meals through a resource center on E. Belt Boulevard. The resource center is full of non-perishable food items, produce, toiletries and other personal care items.
“We just don’t want to turn anyone away," he said.
Johnson says they are able to operate with the help of volunteers and donations. Even with the shutdown ending until at least Feb. 15, there are still families in need as they await their back paychecks and work to get back on their feet from financial setbacks.
“We have some people coming here and they feel that they have to put their pride aside and say ‘can you please help us out? The money we do have we’re trying to make sure we pay the car note or house note.’ And I say at least let us give you a voucher, we want to help the house run with food and cleaning supplies and baby products," explained Johnson.
The resource center distributes items on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and they work to sort and prepare items on Mondays and Wednesdays. They say they are in need of volunteers, monetary and food donations, as well as gas cards to distribute to federal employees.
Their plan is to stay open until Feb. 15, and if the government does not shut down again, they plan to give the supplies and donations they have been given to other local food banks and pantries. If a shutdown happens again, they will continue to operate and meet the needs of the community.
