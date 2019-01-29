City Council votes to expand VCU police department jurisdiction

“The VCU Police Department is seeking an expansion of its concurrent jurisdictional boundaries within the City of Richmond; VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department currently have the same authority on and around VCU’s campuses. Though the expansion would give VCU Police officers arrest and investigative authority in a larger geographic area, the Richmond Police Department will remain the primary law enforcement agency in the City of Richmond. The VCU Police Department’s request to expand jurisdiction, which has been approved by the Richmond City Council, also needs final approval from the Richmond Circuit Court. VCUPD’s primary focus will still be on VCU-owned and controlled properties in downtown Richmond. This new jurisdiction will give officers the flexibility to manage incidents and investigations on VCU properties that are currently outside of jurisdiction. In other words, when students, faculty and staff who are currently in off-campus buildings request a VCU Police officer, we will be able to respond. Our primary mission, and focus, is to provide safe learning, living and working environments for all students, faculty and staff. This request furthers that mission and would give VCU Police the opportunity to better serve the VCU community. We have worked with the Richmond Police Department and the mayor’s office on this request, and will continue to work with the court in this process.”

A statement from John Venuti, Chief of Police and Associate Vice President for Public Safety, VCU & VCU Heath