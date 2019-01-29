City Council votes to expand VCU police department jurisdiction

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is one step closer to expanding it’s jurisdiction after a city council vote Monday night.
VCU police says the new jurisdiction will help them respond to and manage incidents on VCU properties that are outside of jurisdiction right now.
During Monday nights council meeting, the proposal to expand the jurisdiction was met with opposition, as students, business owners and community members lined up during the public comment period to voice their frustrations.
“The VCU Police Department is barely accountable to the student body and faculty of VCU, I don’t see how they would be accountable to the residents of the city who are not students or faculty of Virginia Commonwealth University," said one resident.
The president of the Carver Community Association, was among those who stood in support, explaining how VCU police stepped in to help their community.
“We would have residents in the neighborhood who are 60, 70 and 80 years old, that are dealing with people who have disrespect for them and we could call VCU police and say, ‘could you help us out with these problems?’” said Jerome Legions.
City Council ultimately voted in favor of the expanded jurisdiction, and the final decision will be made in Richmond Circuit Court.
