Chesterfield explores redistricting for schools in Midlothian area

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is exploring the idea of redistricting some of its schools within the Midlothian District.
The plan includes:
- Watkins Elementary students living in Old Buckingham Station Apartments, Buckingham and Millstone Creek would transition to Greenfield Elementary.
- Robious Elementary students living in the area south of Old Buckingham Road and north of Midlothian Turnpike (Buckingham Wood, Hartford Hill Townes and Alverser West) would transition to Greenfield Elementary.
- Watkins Elementary would retain the new development near the intersection of Winterfield Road and Midlothian Turnpike.
The School Board will receive the proposal at its next meeting on Feb. 12.
These plans are among several other schools the county is considering redistricting for:
