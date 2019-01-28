25-year-old man charged with early morning shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with an early Monday morning shooting.
Police responded to John Randolph Medical Center just after midnight Jan. 28 after a shooting victim entered the hospital to seek treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a bullet graze wound to the torso.
The victim was treated and released.
Tyler Gabriel Hughes, 25, of Colonial Heights, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. after police determined the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Maple Street.
Hughes is known to the victim. He is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
