VCU offering free dental care to children for Give Kids a Smile Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will help kids smile a little brighter on Feb. 1, with free dental care for children who do not have dental insurance.
For Give Kids a Smile Day, pediatric dental specialist will give exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings extractions and minor restorations to children up to 18 years old.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lyons Dental Building at 520 North 12th Street.
To schedule an appointment, call (804) 828-9095. Walk-ins are welcome, but are not guaranteed to be seen.
During the event last year, 130 patients were seen and nearly $59,000 worth of dental care was given.
