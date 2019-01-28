Trail Of Hope - The Journey To Equality

Skip to content
January 16, 2019 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 2:07 PM
41
Currently in
Richmond, VA
Full Forecast
RELATED CONTENT
Virginia Lottery ‘Thank a Teacher Art Contest’ closes Friday
All K-12 students in Virginia public schools are encourage to create artwork that could appear on thank-you notes to teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Published 11m at 2:17 PM
Hopewell armed robbery suspect arrested in Chicago
By
NBC12 Newsroom
21m
21m
Man charged with child neglect, drug possession after striking police vehicle
By
NBC12 Newsroom
42m
42m
Chesterfield obtains warrant for man featured on ‘America’s Most Wanted’
By
NBC12 Newsroom
1h
1h
Trump casts doubt on seeing a budget deal that he’d accept
As hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers prepared to return to work, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he doesn't think the negotiators will strike a deal that he'd accept.
1h
1h