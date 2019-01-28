Sidewalk, road to close for maintenance on Pocahontas Building

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A sidewalk along the Pocahontas Building will be closed for about two weeks as maintenance workers repair a wastewater line.
A large tree will be removed Tuesday on the Main Street to allow the work to take place.
The sidewalk closure will begin at 8 a.m.
Visitors will have to access the building from 9th Street. The 10th Street entrance will be closed.
One lane of Main Street will be closed at 9 a.m. until the work is complete. The tree’s removal is set to take place at 11 a.m.
Some restrooms on the east side of the building may be closed as needed to facilitate the repairs.
