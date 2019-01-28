Bus driver charged in crash; more than 20 students on board

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - No injuries were reported Monday morning after a school bus and a car crashed on Route 460 at Cox Road in Nottoway County.
Virginia State Police officials say about 24 children were on board the bus when the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.
The driver of the car was checked on the scene, but refused transport to the hospital
The bus driver - 50-year-old Michael C. Austin of Blackstone - was charged with failure to yield right of way.
Police say Austin was attempting to cross the intersection of Route 460 and Cox Road when he struck a Volkswagen Passat. That vehicle struck a stop sign, ran off the road and struck a ditch.
The crash remains under investigation.
