Bus driver charged in crash; more than 20 students on board
Virginia State Police officials say about 24 children were on board the bus when the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. (Source: file photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 28, 2019 at 8:39 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 12:06 PM

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - No injuries were reported Monday morning after a school bus and a car crashed on Route 460 at Cox Road in Nottoway County.

Virginia State Police officials say about 24 children were on board the bus when the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the car was checked on the scene, but refused transport to the hospital

The bus driver - 50-year-old Michael C. Austin of Blackstone - was charged with failure to yield right of way.

Police say Austin was attempting to cross the intersection of Route 460 and Cox Road when he struck a Volkswagen Passat. That vehicle struck a stop sign, ran off the road and struck a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

