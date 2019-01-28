Richmond police: Shooting victims transported to hospital after asking firefighters for help

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two shooting victims were transported to a hospital after asking fire units for assistance.
Richmond Fire units were on scene in the 3300 block of Woodrow Avenue working a house fire, when two shooting victims approached them.
The two victims, in their early 20′s, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives and officers are still on scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.