Project Sticker Shock aims to reduce underage drinking

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County is hoping to curb underage drinking by placing a warning sticker reminding people not to give alcohol to minors.
As part of Project Sticker Shock, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will accompany some youth leaders to businesses to place stickers on beer, wine coolers and other alcohol products that might appeal to underage drinkers.
The stickers are targeted at purchasers who are of legal age who might give the alcohol to people not old enough to buy it themselves.
The stickers will be placed between 9 a.m. and noon and carry a warning message about the penalties involved.
Funding for the program is through Virginia ABC and the U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
