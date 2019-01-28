Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 3 a.m. Dec. 16 for an armed robbery at Stop and Go.
Surveillance video shows a suspect entering the store and pointing a handgun at the clerk.
The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a black four-door sedan.
Police have not provided a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
