News to know for Jan. 28: Shooting victims approach firefighters; rally for education; cold blast coming

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Monday and it’s SUNNY! Temperatures are also seasonable ... but don’t get used to it.
An Arctic blast is on the way and temperatures later this week might not even make it out of the 20s.
The Virginia Education Association will be holding its lobby day on Monday at the Virginia Capitol to rally for more school funding, additional school counselors and an increase in pay.
The group is using the hashtag #Red4Ed to help spread its message on social media.
Two shooting victims were transported to a hospital after asking fire units for assistance.
Richmond Fire units were on the scene in the 3300 block of Woodrow Avenue working a house fire, when two shooting victims approached them late Sunday.
The Chesterfield County School Board has scheduled five community town hall meetings in January and February to receive community input on the superintendent’s proposed FY 2020 budget.
Authorities say a Virginia fugitive who was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” two decades ago was arrested after a three-hour standoff with deputies in Florida.
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Michael Eugene Moore has a fugitive warrant in Virginia.
The man accused of killing five people in two Louisiana parishes was arrested in Richmond County Sunday morning.
Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in Livingston Parish before going to his parents' house in Ascension Parish and killing them before fleeing.
