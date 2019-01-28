Man taken to hospital after shooting; police search for suspect

January 28, 2019 at 5:44 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 5:44 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the suspect behind a shooting that left one man injured on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to North 19th Street and U Street just after 4:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

Officers said the suspect vehicle is described as a white late-model, full-size pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-1000.

