Man taken to hospital after shooting; police search for suspect

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the suspect behind a shooting that left one man injured on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to North 19th Street and U Street just after 4:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.
Officers said the suspect vehicle is described as a white late-model, full-size pick-up truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-1000.
