Man charged with child neglect, drug possession after striking police vehicle

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man has been charged with child neglect and drug possession after striking a police vehicle while trying to flee with four juveniles on board.
Henrico police said officers responded to the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road just after 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 for a reported shoplifting.
Police said Michael A. Brown jumped into a vehicle, drove into a police car while trying to escape and fled the scene.
Following a chase, Brown exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended.
He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, four counts of felony child neglect, felony hit-and-run, felony larceny and heroin possession.
