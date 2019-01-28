K9, drone fail to locate suspect in Stafford shooting

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A drone and K-9 were called to investigate a shooting in Stafford.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building on Ebenezer Church Road early Monday morning for a report of gunfire.
Four people were inside the building at the time of the shooting but there were no injuries reported.
Several rounds were reported to have struck the building, including shattered windows.
Two shotgun shells were located outside the building.
The drone and K-9 team responded to the area, but did not locate a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
