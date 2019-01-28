Forecast: Arctic Blast coming soon

TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain changing to snow Tuesday evening as an arctic front arrives late in the day. Rain arrives late in the afternoon, changing to a brief period of snow in the evening. Could pick up a coating to 2 inches of snow, which may cause slippery roads. Much will melt on contact but in heavy bands, it could stick on roads. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)