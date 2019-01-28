Forecast: Arctic Blast coming soon

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will stay dry for Monday before a cold front arrives Tuesday evening with a rain to snow potential.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain changing to snow Tuesday evening as an arctic front arrives late in the day. Rain arrives late in the afternoon, changing to a brief period of snow in the evening. Could pick up a coating to 2 inches of snow, which may cause slippery roads. Much will melt on contact but in heavy bands, it could stick on roads. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for potential icy or slippery roads for the morning commute. Partly sunny, breezy and SHARPLY colder. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for a bitterly cold day. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low teens, highs in the mid and upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. Lows in the mid teens, highs in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
FIRST ALERT: NEXT WEEK looks average or ABOVE average. Several days in the 60s possible.
