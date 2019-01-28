Florida man finds World War II hand grenade, brings it with him to a Taco Bell

(CNN) - A fisherman in Florida made a surprising find Saturday.
He was using a magnet to search the water when he came up with a hand grenade.
Police in Ocala, Fl said the grenade is from World War II.
The man said he put the grenade in his trunk and then drove to Taco Bell before calling police.
A bomb squad was called, and the restaurant was evacuated to make sure everyone was safe.
Police later confirmed the WWII-era hand grenade was non-functional .
The bomb squad gave an all-clear of the area after removing the grenade and said it would be disposed of properly.
The Taco Bell has since been reopened.
