Firefighters again push to add more cancer coverage to workers’ comp system

If a cigarette is unlit, it won’t do you any harm, said Keith Andes, president of the Richmond Association of Firefighters.
“But the moment you light that cigarette — or the moment you enter that burning building — all kinds of chemicals are now affecting you,” Andes said.
Andes was a firefighter for the Richmond Fire Department for more than 35 years, retiring at the rank of captain in 2013. Since then, he has been lobbying for a bill to help firefighters diagnosed with cancer, an occupational hazard they contend stems from the increasing amounts of toxins they are exposed to on the job.
Legislation by Sens. Amanda F. Chase, R-Chesterfield, and John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, would add brain, testicular and colon cancers to the list of presumed occupational diseases covered by the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act. The bill also advocates for those affected to jump through fewer hoops to prove the job caused their cancer.
According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, firefighters have a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population. In 2016, cancer caused 70 percent of the line-of-duty deaths for career firefighters.
Thirty-three states cover firefighters for one or more cancers under workers’ compensation as a result of presumption legislation, according to the First Responder Center for Excellence. In 20 of those states, any cancer experienced by a firefighter is covered. But only specific cancers are covered in the other 13 states, including leukemia, brain cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Former Richmond Fire Marshal David Creasy, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2014 after some two dozen tumors were found on his liver. He continued working as Richmond’s fire marshal for three more years before retiring in 2017, helping lead the push to expand worker’s compensation coverage for certain cancers and educating other firefighters about how to mitigate exposure to carcinogens.
His wife, Martha Creasy, said because her husband’s cancer was not covered by workers’ compensation, they were paying up to $7,000 out of pocket in medical bills every month.
Creasy died in October. He was 67 years old.
Martha promised Creasy on his deathbed she would “not give up the fight.” She has since continued teaching classes on firefighter safety at fire departments across the state.
