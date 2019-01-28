Education rally to call for more school funding, increase in pay

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Education Association will be holding its lobby day on Monday at the Virginia Capitol to rally for more school funding, additional school counselors and an increase in pay.
Among those planning to attend the rally are Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia’s Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson.
The group is using the hashtag #Red4Ed to help spread its message on social media.
“Legislators will hear the roars of loud and proud educators from across the Commonwealth standing up, speaking out, and demanding change,” VEA posted on Facebook this weekend.
The group is planning to lobby at the General Assembly at 9 a.m., then meet at Monroe Park at 11 a.m. and march to the Capitol for the rally at noon.
