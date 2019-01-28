Driver charged after tractor-trailer carrying trash overturns

A tractor-trailer hauling 24,000 pounds of trash overturned in New Kent County.
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 28, 2019 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 2:37 PM

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 60 blocking all eastbound travel in New Kent on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash just after 1 p.m.

The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. It was hauling 24,000 pounds of trash, which spilled.

VSP said the tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and overturned, blocking all eastbound lanes.

Ali Nelson, 39, of Dumfries, was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and a commercial driver’s license violation. Nelson was wearing his seatbelt and was evaluated for injuries at the scene.

