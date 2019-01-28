Driver charged after tractor-trailer carrying trash overturns

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 60 blocking all eastbound travel in New Kent on Monday afternoon.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash just after 1 p.m.
The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. It was hauling 24,000 pounds of trash, which spilled.
VSP said the tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and overturned, blocking all eastbound lanes.
Ali Nelson, 39, of Dumfries, was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and a commercial driver’s license violation. Nelson was wearing his seatbelt and was evaluated for injuries at the scene.
