Chesterfield School Board plans town halls for budget feedback

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board has scheduled five community town hall meetings in January and February to receive community input on the superintendent’s proposed FY 2020 budget.
The budget includes a 3 percent pay increase for teachers, accounting for much of the $17.5 million increase of the operating budget from the previous year.
The meeting times and locations are:
- Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.: Matoaca District at Matoaca Middle East Campus, 6001 Hickory Road
- Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.: Bermuda District at Thomas Dale High, 3626 W. Hundred Road
- Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.: Dale District at Meadowbrook High, 4901 Cogbill Road
- Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.: Midlothian District at James River High, 3700 James River Road
- Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.: Clover Hill District at Clover Hill High, 13301 Kelly Green Lane
