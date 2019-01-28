Chesterfield School Board plans town halls for budget feedback

Chesterfield School Board plans town halls for budget feedback
There will be five town hall type meetings in January and February to discuss the Chesterfield County Public Schools budget. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 28, 2019 at 5:39 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 5:39 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board has scheduled five community town hall meetings in January and February to receive community input on the superintendent’s proposed FY 2020 budget.

The budget includes a 3 percent pay increase for teachers, accounting for much of the $17.5 million increase of the operating budget from the previous year.

The meeting times and locations are:

  • Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.: Matoaca District at Matoaca Middle East Campus, 6001 Hickory Road
  • Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.: Bermuda District at Thomas Dale High, 3626 W. Hundred Road 
  • Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.: Dale District at Meadowbrook High, 4901 Cogbill Road 
  • Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.: Midlothian District at James River High, 3700 James River Road 
  • Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.: Clover Hill District at Clover Hill High, 13301 Kelly Green Lane

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.