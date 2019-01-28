2 charged in connection with Cookout armed robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHT, VA (WWBT) - Two men are behind bars after they robbed a Cookout in Colonial Heights on Jan. 20.
Cornelius Terrill Staton, 28, and Justin Deshawn Hall, 25, both of Hopewell, were arrested on Jan. 23 and are facing multiple charges.
The armed robbery happened at the Cookout in the 600 block of the Boulevard around 7:16 a.m.
Staton is charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, break and enter while armed to commit a felony and abduction. Hall is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, break and enter while armed to commit a felony, and abduction.
The two are being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.
