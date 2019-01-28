After the Chill, signs point an impressive warmup in early February

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The much advertised arctic blast will give Virginia a glancing blow-- bringing a snow threat Tuesday evening and a shot of COLD air that could linger into Friday morning. While it will be cold, record lows won’t be threatened.
But there is now growing confidence Virginia will be ABOVE average next week. Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center: The orange color is a sign of above average warmth.
Here’s the GFS Ensemble Computer forecast: WARM is the story in the middle of next week. Again, orange=warm.
Confidence is high in this weather pattern because both the American (GFS) and the European are painting similar pictures. Here’s the European: It’s also quite warm.
And this meteogram for Richmond goes from cold (this week) to warm (next week) quickly. Early signs even point to next Wednesday (Feb. 6 making a run at 70°)
The flip flop from cold to warm looks impressive. It should help warm weather fans make it through the next few days.
