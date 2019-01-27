‘No one knew she was dead’: Family demands answers after finding relative dead at nursing home

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) - The family of a 41-year-old woman has hired an attorney to investigate the possibility of neglect after they found her dead at her nursing home.
Quinita Bullock, 41, had been living at the Mayfield Health Center in Chicago since having a stroke about a year ago that left her unable to walk and with slurred speech.
Late Monday morning, after multiple unanswered calls, Bullock’s aunt and son went to check on her. They found her dead in her bed. Her body was cold.
“Hate that it had to happen to her like that,” said Blondina Hill, Bullock’s cousin. “I just think that’s unbelievable that no one knew she was dead. So, I wonder if my mom and her son didn’t go, how long would it have been before they noticed?”
Hill and other family members went to the medical center and began asking questions about what happened. They wanted to know if Bullock woke up that morning and/or took her medication, but Hill says the staff told them nothing.
The staff was supposed to check on Bullock every hour, according to Hill.
“We had filed complaints before about her being on the floor,” she said.
Police filed a report in which they classified Bullock’s death as non-criminal. Afterward, Hill says the nursing home sent Bullock’s body to a funeral home without their consent and without notifying the medical examiner.
Hill says the family wants to know their loved one’s cause of death.
“I really would like to know because she was fine,” Hill said.
Hill filed a complaint with the state Tuesday, and she believes there should be an investigation.
“It’s going to happen to somebody else,” she said.
Bullock’s family says they’ve hired an attorney to get some answers about how she died and to look into the possibility of any neglect. Plans for her funeral have not been made.
Past inspections at the nursing home noted certain requirements not met regarding patient falls and safety, and ProPublica shows 36 deficiencies since December 2015 but no fines.
Copyright 2019 WBBM via CNN. All rights reserved.