Man accused of slaying 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia

RICHMOND COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The man accused of killing five people in Louisiana was arrested in Richmond County Sunday morning.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard reports that 21-year-old Dakota Theriot was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said he will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date and booked on two count of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of weapons.
Authorities say Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one parish before going to his parents' house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.
Ard said Saturday that Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and father were also killed.
Several NBC12 viewers have reached out saying they went to school with Rappahannock High School with Theriot.
According to WAFB, police say Theriot had been living with Ernest and her family for several weeks and believe the shootings could have stemmed from a “boyfriend [and] girlfriend type of dispute.”
Police said they spoke with Ernest’s mother, who said there were no red flags that something would happen, WAFB reports.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.