Local Chick-fil-A raises money for 2-year-old battling leukemia

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One Chesterfield Chick-fil-A is helping a toddler who is battling lymphoblastic leukemia.
The Chick-fil-A in Westchester Commons will host a fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 5 - 8 p.m. to help 2-year-old Brynna Kate Allen.
The chain will donate 20 percent of its sales that evening to help cover expenses for Allen, who will soon begin years of treatment.
The fundraiser will also be honored in the drive-thru and through the Chick-fil-A One mobile app.
Visit Allen’s website to learn more about the family and ways to help.
