Local Chick-fil-A raises money for 2-year-old battling leukemia
By Tamia Mallory | January 27, 2019 at 5:01 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 5:01 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One Chesterfield Chick-fil-A is helping a toddler who is battling lymphoblastic leukemia.

The Chick-fil-A in Westchester Commons will host a fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 5 - 8 p.m. to help 2-year-old Brynna Kate Allen.

The chain will donate 20 percent of its sales that evening to help cover expenses for Allen, who will soon begin years of treatment.

The fundraiser will also be honored in the drive-thru and through the Chick-fil-A One mobile app.

Visit Allen’s website to learn more about the family and ways to help.

Pack the House for Brynna Kate Allen!

We're so excited to Pack the House for Brynna Kate Allen as she bravely battles lymphoblastic leukemia! Join us for dinner on Wednesday, January 30th, from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. We will donate 20% of all sales from the evening to help two year old Brynna and the Allen family cover medical expenses as they face years of treatment ahead. Come join us inside the restaurant as we gather around to support this amazing family! In a hurry? Place your order through the Chick-fil-A One app or in our drive-thru. Share this video and leave an encouraging comment for the Allen family below! Visit BrynnaKate.com for more information about the Allen family and more ways you can help! *Only at the Chick-fil-A Westchester Commons location

Posted by Chick-fil-A Westchester Commons on Saturday, January 26, 2019

