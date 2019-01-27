Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - It’s been chilly but at least we have seen the sun over the past couple of days! That’s definitely a huge plus! We don’t know about you, but sunny days make us smile!
5-year-old Cub Scout Gabby Pierce took the scout’s oath to heart and decided to cut her hair and give it to those who need it most: Cancer patients.
“She came to (me) one day and said, ‘mommy, I thought about it and the scout’s oath says to help other people at all times, so I want to cut my hair and donate it,’” said her mother Pamela Pierce.
NBC12 and CW Richmond teamed up this week with Mexico Restaurant during the government shutdown to help furloughed federal workers.
The restaurant served 228 free lunches in just three hours on Wednesday at its seven locations for federal workers, who were not getting a paycheck during the shutdown.
In today’s age, fast-food restaurants serve everything from burgers to salads, but did you know there are even more items that are not on the menu? Here are some new items to try to change up those late-night cravings!
The Metro Richmond Zoo announced that SEVEN - yes, that’s right - SEVEN adorable cheetah cubs had been born at the zoo. While they’re not on display yet, you’ll be able to see these cuties in the near future.
After losing their feline friend, a Powhatan family found a new cat they wanted to adopt in Tennessee. But when timing did not exactly line up for them to be able to get their new furry friend, fate decided to step in.
A Virginia pup will be making his big debut in this year’s Puppy Bowl! So make sure you look for Hank on the starting line-up!
Richmond teacher Rodney Robinson has been named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year! Robinson, a history teacher at Virgie Binford Education Center in Richmond, is one of four finalists for the honor by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Congrats!!!
