American Red Cross dealing with national blood shortage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The American Red Cross is asking the public to help replenish their blood supply.
They say they’ve received 27,000 fewer donations over the holiday season.
“With the holiday season - so Christmas and New Year’s - we’ve had a number of drives that have been canceled across the country," American Red Cross spokesman Jonathan McNamara told us.
He said the organization is left with a little over half of their recommended inventory: a 3-day supply out of a recommended 5-day stock.
That stock is depleting by the day because, of "patients who are having elective surgeries, trauma patients, [and] cancer patients who need blood daily.”
More so, the supply is dwindling because blood has a shelf life.
“Blood products are perishable and the only source of blood products for patients in need are donations," McNamara said.
Of the four blood types, A, B, A-B and O. O is the most in demand.
The Red Cross encourages you to do your part to help against this national dilemma - but it all starts right here at home.
“Your donation here in Virginia allows us first and foremost to meet the needs of hospitals here in Virginia, but we’re a nationwide network with the Red Cross, so your donations allow us to meet the needs of patients across the country who need blood support," he told us.
If you’d like to donate, officials suggest scheduling a time through the Red Cross’s website, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
