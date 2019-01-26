Woman arrested after smuggling drugs into Chesterfield County jail

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One Chesterfield woman was arrested today after deputies found heroin in her possession.
Jamie Lee Boggs, 27, of the 10600 block of Ramshorn Road in Midlothian, was brought to jail on Thursday for a capias revoking her bond on a pending larceny charge.
Boggs was charged with possession of a chemical compound by prisoner and possession of controlled paraphernalia.
She is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.
Boggs is due to appear in the Chesterfield General District Court on Monday, Jan. 28.
