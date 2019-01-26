Study: Virginia ranks in top 15 worst drivers in U.S.

(WWBT) - If you’re a Virginia native or have ever passed through the state, and thought to yourself that Virginia has some bad drivers - you’re not completely wrong. Well, at least according to one study.
According to QuoteWizard, Virginia drivers were the 14th worst drivers on the roads during 2018.
The study looked at the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities.
The top three worst driving states are Maine, South Carolina and Nebraska. According to QuoteWizard, Michigan has the best drivers, followed by Mississppi and Oklahoma.
