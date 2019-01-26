Newseum building sold to Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWBT) - The Newseum in Washington D.C. will be relocating after it sells the building to Johns Hopkins University.
The university will buy the building for $372.5 million and use it for its DC-based graduate programs.
The Newseum will remain open to the public for the rest of the year at its current location along Pennsylvania Avenue.
“This was a difficult decision, but it was the responsible one,” Jan Neuharth, chair and CEO of the Freedom Forum, said in a release. “We remain committed to continuing our programs – in a financially sustainable way – to champion the five freedoms of the First Amendment and to increase public awareness about the importance of a free and fair press. With today’s announcement, we can begin to explore all options to find a new home in the Washington, DC area.”
According to NBC Washington, the Newseum has faced financial difficulty, partly due to nearby museums that offer free admission while the Newseum charges $25.
The mission of the Newseum is to raise public awareness of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment.
“The Newseum on Pennsylvania Avenue has delighted millions with its entertaining and educational exhibits, garnering five-star reviews from critics and visitors alike,” Peter Prichard, chair of the Newseum board of trustees, said in a release. “Our patrons learned about the joys, the duties, and even the dangers journalists experience in their work, and why a free and fair press is so important to a well-functioning democracy.
