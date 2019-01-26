Henrico hosts public design sessions for West Broad, Parham study areas

Parham - West Broad study area (Source: Henrico County)
By Tamia Mallory | January 26, 2019 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 4:28 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County will hold a design charrette Jan. 28 - Feb. 1 for public input on study areas in the county.

The intensive planning sessions encourage public participation and collaboration between residents and designers on a vision for development.

Participants will study a section of business properties located within a half-mile of the intersection of Parham Road and West Broad Street, as well as the Brookfield Office Park bounded by West Broad, Dickens and Bethlehem roads, and Interstate 64.

The schedule and locations for the charrette are as follows:

  • Kickoff and hands-on design session: Monday, Jan. 28, 6-9 p.m.; Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road.
  • Open design studio: Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Libbie Mill Library, large meeting room, 2100 Libbie Lake East St. 
  • Work-in-progress presentation: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-8 p.m.; Henrico Government Center Board Room, 4301 E. Parham Road. 

For more information, contact Henrico’s Planning Department at 804-501-4602.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.