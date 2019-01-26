Former employer remembers Radford homicide suspect as a ‘happy-go-lucky person’

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) More details are emerging about the gruesome murder of a Radford University student. Police found Alexa Cannon stabbed multiple times Thursday morning.
Radford junior Luisa Cutting is accused of killing Cannon. Cannon and Cutting were roommates and best friends.
Search warrants say police arrived at the two girls' apartment expecting to find a domestic situation, instead they found a homicide.
"A female opened the door and uttered the words, 'Arrest me, I killed her," Lt. Andy Wilburn with the Radford Police Department said, calling the scene graphic.
Police found Cannon's body stabbed multiple times and knife nearby. The search warrant contained other details about her injuries that we have chosen not to disclose at this time.
"Being at the scene, I can tell you there was a lot of stab wounds, an awful lot of stab wounds," Wilburn said.
Cutting was charged with second-degree murder, but that could change as the investigation continues.
During last spring semester, Cutting the used to work at a convenient store called Quick Way. It’s just a few blocks away from Radford University’s campus and around the corner from the apartment she and Cannon would eventually rent.
"She was a good employee actually," the store's owner, Rohit Sansoa said. "She was here most of the time. Hard working. Doing what she was supposed to be do. Happy go-lucky."
A far different person than one in her mugshot.
"When I saw her picture, and I heard about what happened, your jaw drops. It's like wow. It was tough," Sansoa said.
Friday morning clean up crews came in and out of 1208 Clement St. Apartment G. Investigators say they're still looking for a motive.
Wilburn: "It does seem random and the more information our folks can gather, hopefully we can build up some kind of lead up, some kind of event that led to this."
Cannon’s autopsy was performed Friday. More information could be available later next week.