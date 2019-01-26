Financial firm gives advice for workers impacted by shutdown

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - When it comes to the shutdown’s end, better late than never is too late for Angela Sheridan.
“You have late fees you have to pay, you have catch up on multiple car payments, you have utilities,” said a frustrated Sheradin. “I’ve lost things now that I will probably have a hard time getting back.”
Sheradin is not considered a federal employee, but her current job is funded through the government so when the shutdown began she stopped getting paychecks too.
Like so many, she hasn’t received a paycheck since the shutdown began back in December.
A week ago, Sheradin came home to a notice of default letter from her landlord. But with no way to pay, she and her 10-year-old grandson have to find a new place to stay.
“Currently there are boxes in my house I am starting to pack,” said Sheradin.
Though back pay is on the way, Sheradin says she’ll be feeling the shutdown’s effects long after it’s end.
Anna Carlson, a financial adviser with Carlson Financial, says even those living paycheck to paycheck can bounce back from the shutdown.
Carlson says lifestyle changes made by those impacted by the shutdown can help them plan for a stronger financial future.
“The kind of habits that you picked up even in these last few weeks, keep them now when you do get your paychecks,” said Carlson.
Carlson said there are four main tips recently furloughed federal employees need to keep in mind to be prepared in case a shutdown or financial crisis ever happens again.
Carlson recommends that people recovering from the shutdown not splurge on non-essential items or luxuries. She said that workers are at greater risk of overspending on payday especially when it may seem much larger than what they’re used to. When the back pay does come, Carlson said prioritize paying off immediate debts and put the rest aside.
Carlson said if you are a recently furloughed worker, your first priority should be paying whatever you can toward necessary bills now. Although credit scores are top of mind for some furloughed employees, know they will eventually bounce back.
Next, pay off the high interest rate debt first, not the smallest loan. This will save more money overall and lastly workers should think about the ways they cut back during the last month and consider making change toward frugality for a time, in order to save up a three to six-month emergency fund.
“Think of yourself in shutdown mode even out of the shutdown for the next three to six months or even a year so that if you have to face another shutdown you won’t be in the same predicament,” said Carlson.
It may sound hard, but following through on these simple tips could keep you afloat during the next shutdown or financial emergency.
