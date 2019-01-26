Federal workers react to compromise to re-open government

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After President Trump’s address Friday afternoon re-opening the government, NBC12 crews hit the ground to get reaction from federal workers in Central Virginia.
Many say they’re now waiting and hoping they’ll get a phone call telling them to return to work next week. There’s a mixture of excitement and confusion.
Many are waiting on word on not only when they can return to work, but for how long they’ll be able to stay there.
"Just glad to be going back to work,” Donna Ingram said.
It's been a long 35 days.
"Hopefully I'm going back next week with pay. That's the main thing,” she said.
Since late December, she hasn't gotten a paycheck.
"I’ve been blessed that people have sowed into my life and I use the word sow into my life meaning to give to me… To make sure that I can still function,” Ingram said.
Her church is among those who came to her aid.
"I cried because I did not expect it,” Ingram said.
There’s been a widespread community effort in recent weeks to assist those impacted by the shutdown.
On the very day President Trump announced a compromise, the Military Retirees Club in Richmond gave out meals to federal workers.
"Baked chicken, fried chicken, vegetables, rolls, potato salad… Come in, get a meal and keep going,” John Hagans said.
There are also boxes full of donated items.
"Fruits, cakes, canned goods and that kind of stuff that people can take when they leave,” Hagans said.
They understand the shutdown was a tough blow so they wanted to do their part.
"You’d want somebody to do it for you… You got people out there running out of money,” he said.
The hope is that will be a thing of the past. Yet, there’s still some uncertainty since the compromise only re-opens the government for three weeks.
"I don’t think it should have been shut down to get $5.7 million. Think about more than just yourself. Think about other families and how this is affecting them,” Ingram said.
"We don't want to find ourselves back here in three weeks,” Hagans added.
President Trump said the 800,000 federal workers who have been furloughed or working without pay since the shutdown began are "incredible patriots."
The decision comes three days before the start of federal tax filing season.
