21-year-old wanted for slaying of parents, 3 others in Louisiana

(WAFB) - Five people are dead in two different parishes in Louisiana and a search is underway for a suspected gunman who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Three people were found dead inside of a mobile home in Livingston Parish Saturday morning. They were identified as Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20.
Two more people were found dead inside their home in Gonzales, located in neighboring Ascension Parish. They were identified as husband and wife Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50 years old.
“This is probably one of the worst domestic violence [incidents] I’ve seen in quite a while,” Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said during a press conference Saturday afternoon. “For a young man to walk into a bedroom and kill his mother and his father, and then kill friends in Livingston that he had a connection with.”
According to Webre, Keith Theriot was still alive when they arrived on scene, and before he died, he told investigators that his son was the shooter.
Authorities believe the shootings stemmed from a “boyfriend [and] girlfriend type of dispute.”
At around 9 a.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were sent to a trailer park on Courtney Road between Arnold and N. Corbin roads in reference to a homicide. It was there that the Ernests were found shot and killed.
Shortly after, authorities in Ascension Parish said detectives began investigating a deadly shooting at a residence near Churchpoint Road and Guitrea Road in Gonzales, where Elizabeth Theriot was found dead in her bedroom and her husband was in critical condition. Just after 2 p.m., officials confirmed that Keith Theriot had died from his injuries.
WATCH Ascension Parish Bobby Webre addressing the media Saturday:
Webre said that Theriot is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion.
Authorities believe that Theriot has since fled the state and may be headed east toward Mississippi. He’s believed to be driving a gray and silver 2004 Dodge pickup truck with the license plate number C583809.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.