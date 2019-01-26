Chesterfield apartment fire displaces 4 residents

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - An apartment fire occurred tonight in Chesterfield, displacing four residents.
Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Boulder Springs Drive for a structure fire at approximately 10 p.m.
Crews discovered smoke coming from two apartments and began an ‘interior attack’ between the second and third floors.
The fire was under control by 10:30 p.m.
There were no injuries, but four residents have been displaced.
Two apartments have been damaged due to the fire. An additional apartment was damaged by water.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
