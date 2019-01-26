ALDI hosting hiring events for Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - ALDI will be hosting two hiring events for its Richmond-area locations.
The first hiring event will be Jan. 29, at the Hampton Inn Richmond in Midlothian from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second one will take place Feb. 5, at Hampton Inn and Suites Richmond-Glenside along Glenside Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Midlothian fair will be hiring for all positions, while the February event will be for full-time store associates only.
Store associates start at $12.35 per hour, with the potential to go up to $12.70 per hour after six months of employment. Shift managers start at $16.85 per hour.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday and have the ability to lift 45 pounds.
