Woman arrested after escaping Virginia hospital, hiding in car
By Tamia Mallory | January 25, 2019 at 5:50 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 5:50 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Stafford deputies arrested a woman Friday morning after she escaped from Mary Washington Hospital.

On Friday, Stafford deputies responded to Mary Washington Hospital for a report of an escaped female subject in custody for possession of a controlled substance.

The woman, Amber Rogers, 29, of Fredericksburg, was at the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Rogers slipped into the bathroom during her medical evaluation, unbeknownst to the supervising deputy. The bathroom had a second door, which allowed her to exit.

After an extended search with assistance from the Fredericksburg Police Department, Rogers was found hiding in a vehicle on the property.

Rogers was arrested and transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where she was held without bond. She was served her drug-related warrant and an additional charge for escape.

