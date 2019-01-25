Woman arrested after escaping Virginia hospital, hiding in car

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Stafford deputies arrested a woman Friday morning after she escaped from Mary Washington Hospital.
On Friday, Stafford deputies responded to Mary Washington Hospital for a report of an escaped female subject in custody for possession of a controlled substance.
The woman, Amber Rogers, 29, of Fredericksburg, was at the hospital for a medical evaluation.
Rogers slipped into the bathroom during her medical evaluation, unbeknownst to the supervising deputy. The bathroom had a second door, which allowed her to exit.
After an extended search with assistance from the Fredericksburg Police Department, Rogers was found hiding in a vehicle on the property.
Rogers was arrested and transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where she was held without bond. She was served her drug-related warrant and an additional charge for escape.
