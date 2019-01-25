Water main break disrupts service to 1,000 homes, offices in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A water main break is causing service disruption for about 1,000 homes and offices in the Cedars at Innsbrook neighborhood.
The break happened early Friday morning and closed the northbound lane of Cox Road, north of Nuckols Road. Drivers were urged to use Capital One Way and North Park Road as an alternate route.
Henrico’s Department of Utilities (DPU) is providing bottled water to residents impacted by the loss of service. People can pick up the water at the main entrance of the neighborhood, at the westernmost intersection of Cedar Forest and Sadler Roads.
Work to fix the break is underway, but it’s unclear how long repairs will take. Once restored, DPU asks that people who live in the area run their cold water taps to help remove any air in the lines.
