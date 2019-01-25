Using old makeup could cause serious problems

(WWBT/WXIX) - Makeup isn’t cheap, which is one of the reasons many women tend to hang onto it longer than they should.
But doing that can be harmful to your health.
Most cosmetics don’t come with expiration dates, like food.
Doctors say the product you should be most careful with is mascara.
Your eyelashes protect your eyes from bacteria, dirt and pollen, but mascara wands collect those particles, and then transfer them to the mascara in the tube.
So to be safe, replace your mascara every three months.
Water-based liquid eyeliner can also pick up bacteria, so replace those every six months or so. Pencil eyeliners can be replaced less often.
Moisturizers and serums should last a year or more, if they’re in airtight pumps or tubes. But, be sure to look for an expiration date.
Formulas that contain ingredients like retinoids or Vitamin C may have a much shorter shelf life.
