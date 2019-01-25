Staffing issues at Northeast US airports cause delays in RIC

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Several airports in the Northeast are experiencing delays due to a staffing shortage of air traffic controllers.
According to the FAA, shortly after 10 a.m. Friday LaGuardia, Newark and Philadelphia airports all had delays due to staffing issues.
LaGuardia showed delays up to one hour and 15 minutes, Newark up to 45 minutes and Philadelphia up to an hour as of 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Richmond International Airport has several flights to and from these airports on a daily basis.
“I don’t recall ever seeing ‘staffing’ as a reason for delay on the FAA air traffic control website,” said Troy Bell, RIC spokesman. “This is very unusual.”
A statement by the FAA reads:
“We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities. We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airlines for more information.”
According to Bell, flights are not being stopped from flying to and from these airports, rather delayed until air traffic controllers can clear them for landing and takeoff.
FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said the staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states. Martin said safety is being maintained during a period of “minimal impacts” on travel.
As of 10:45 a.m. RIC showed some delays to and from LaGuardia airport.
Bell encourages fliers to check their flight status before heading to the airport for any flights Friday.
These delays come on day 35 of the ongoing government shutdown.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
